COVID-19: authoritiesstep up precaution

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 March 2020 00:56 IST

42 persons being actively monitored in the district

The district administration has intensified steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus that affected more people in the State.

As many as 2,197 passengers who arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport were screened on Tuesday. Among them, 20 people were referred to hospitals with symptoms of respiratory illness. Sixty-five passengers were also screened at the domestic terminal.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan held talks with airport officials to enhance the precautionary measures on the airport premises. The services of medical teams will be made available at the airport round the clock. The guidelines that have been laid down by the Civil Aviation Ministry will be strictly complied with.

Foreign tourists

He took note of instances in which foreign tourists refused to cooperate with the collection of samples for laboratory tests. Stringent steps would be adopted to ensure that tourists adhered to the guidelines, he said.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan added that orders had been issued to erect notice boards on the outbreak at the airport, railway stations and bus stations, and also provide special instructions on board flights.

As many as 42 persons were placed under active monitoring in the district on Tuesday. A total of 759 people were subjected to health screening so far in the district.

According to official statistics, 96 symptomatic people were being monitored in their houses. Among the 155 samples that have been sent for examination, 92 have returned negative. The results of 63 samples were awaited.

Control room

The Collectorate control room received 106 calls during the day in connection with the outbreak. Besides, a total of 550 calls have been received on the mental health helpline so far. Sensitisation campaigns have also being undertaken by the district authorities through Facebook and WhatsApp.