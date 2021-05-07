Covid-19 | After remaining impervious to first wave, Rajaji Nagar now records 30 cases

Despite being a densely populated area, community members were able to adopt measures during the first wave that helped ward off the virus.

Rajaji Nagar (Chenkalchoola), one of the housing colonies in the capital that remained almost impervious to COVID-19 during the first wave last year, has recorded some mild cases during the ongoing second wave.

On Thursday, as many as 30 residents were shifted to the COVID-19 First Treatment Centre at Samethi in Anayara after testing positive for Covid-19.

With more than 1,000 houses crammed into 11.5 acres, social distancing is not easily achieved in the area. Yet, right from the initial days of the pandemic, a group of youth from the locality joined hands with the civic authorities to create awareness and take measures to ward off the virus.

These measures, including handwash points, continuous awareness campaigns and a bar on outsiders for some period, all paid off, with the colony reporting zero cases in the first few months last year. However, with the waning of the first wave, the guard was let down, leading to fresh cases.

"Most of the cases have been asymptomatic. There was one death in the colony a few days back — a 70-year old person. Tests were conducted after the death and subsequently, the cause of death was ascertained to be Covid-19,” says Akhil, a resident of Rajaji Nagar.

“The second phase came too fast, but we have now stepped up prevention measures like last year. Disinfection is being carried out," he added.

Thampanoor ward councillor C. Harikumar says that tests are being carried out among the remaining residents. There was a delay in identifying the first few patients, but now all of them have been shifted to CFLTCs.