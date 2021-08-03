COVID-19: 666 test positive, 931 recover in Thiruvananthapuram

District records a test positivity rate at 6.5%

The district witnessed a marked fall in COVID-19 caseload as 666 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 while 931 recovered from the illness on Monday. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 6.5%. The decrease was partly attributed to the fall in testing during the weekend. The district has 10,382 active cases.

Of the new cases, 590 have been attributed to local transmission, and the source of infection is unknown in the remaining cases. Three health care workers were among those were diagnosed with the disease.

The death toll rose to 3,267 with six more recent deaths being attributed to the disease in the district. The case fatality rate stood at 0.98. As many as 32,065 people are under quarantine in the district as part of COVID-19 management measures. These include 2,277 people who entered self-isolation in 24 hours.

Central team’s visit

Meanwhile, a Central team deployed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to oversee the COVID-19 management efforts in the State reviewed the pandemic situation in the district on Monday.

The team led by National Centre for Disease Control director Sujeet Kumar Singh interacted with District Collector Navjot Khosa, and District Medical Officer K.S. Shinu at the Collectorate.

Fully vaccinated people

They called for steps to prevent another possible spike in TPR. The panel advised the district administration to keep a close watch on breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated people. The possibility of such people contracting the infection or becoming carriers could not be ruled out, it was observed.