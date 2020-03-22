COVID-19: 4,179 people under observation in Thiruvananthapuram

The district continues to be under tight surveillance even as more COVID-19 cases were reported elsewhere in the State on Saturday.

As on Saturday, 4,179 people are under observation in the district, according to a Health Department bulletin. Of this, 4,136 persons have been advised home quarantine, while 43 people — including three new admissions on Saturday — are under hospital surveillance.

Fifty-four samples were sent for tests on Saturday.

A 35-member medical team is on round-the-clock surveillance duty in three shifts at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport, District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said.

Till 8 a.m. on Saturday, 1,401 passengers who arrived in 11 flights were screened for COVID-19, the Collector said.

Eighteen passengers who displayed symptoms of the disease were placed in isolation. Six passengers were shifted to the temporary care home opened at State Agricultural Management And Extension Training Institute, he said.

The COVID-19 screening at the airport was coordinated by the State government and the Airports Authority of India.

Special awareness sessions were also being conducted for the taxi drivers at the airport, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said.

Two ambulances had been deployed at the airport for shifting passengers who display COVID-19 symptoms to the medical college and the general hospital, he added.

Further, the services of the Central Warehousing Corporation were being utilised for disinfecting the airport, the Collector said.