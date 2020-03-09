COVID-19: 16 more under observation in district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 March 2020 01:11 IST

In all, 52 people are on home quarantine

Sixteen more persons were placed under observation in the district on Sunday even as confirmation of five new COVID-19 infections in the State prompted the district administration to step up surveillance.

In all, 2,971 passengers who arrived at the international airport were screened. Of this, one person who displayed symptoms was referred to the hospital. Ninety-eight passengers were screened at the domestic airport.

In all, 52 people are on home quarantine in the district at present.

Four people are admitted to the isolation ward of the General Hospital.

Results awaited

So far, the results of 88 of 100 samples sent for tests have been received. All have tested negative for COVID-19. The results of the 12 remaining samples are awaited, the district administration said.

Hotels in the district have been directed to inform the District Police Chief, the district administration, and the District Medical Officer (DMO) of the presence of foreigners.

Pamphlets will be distributed at bus stands and railway stations to generate awareness about COVID-19.