Counters for public to give donations

The city Corporation will run eleven counters in various parts of the city from September 8 to 10 as part of the State government’s resource mobilisation campaign in the district to generate funds from individuals and organisations for rebuilding the flood-hit State. The public can use these counters to hand over their contributions in cash or as cheque or demand draft. Electronic-Point of Sale (E-PoS) machines also will be set up to accept payments through debit or credit cards.

The counters will be at the Killi river city mission office in front of the Corporation main office; Vanchiyoor court junction; Sasthamangalam health inspector office; near Sopanam shopping complex in Peroorkada; Thirumala shopping complex compound; Technopark; Sree Chithra Engineering College Pappanamcode; Kazhakuttam ward committee office; East Nada of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple; Shanghumughom; and near Thampanoor railway station.

The counter at the Killi river city mission office will function from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the rest will function from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.