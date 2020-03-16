Thiruvananthapuram

16 March 2020 00:54 IST

Kudumbashree counsellors to call the elderly

Following talks with health officials, Kudumbashree executive director Harikishore S. has written to the district mission coordinators on steps to be taken by Kudumbashree members to help the large number of people in home quarantine .

Kudumbashree community counsellors will provide psychological counselling over phone to those in quarantine.

Once the list of those in quarantine in each panchayat is received from the Health Department, these people must be contacted by the CDS, ADS, or neighbourhood group over phone every day. The Kudumbashree members have to impress upon the family members, especially the elderly, of those in quarantine to avoid any contact with them.

They must find out during the phone call if anyone in the family, especially the elderly, has cold or fever and if enough food and medicines or other necessities are available for them and provide necessary support through the ADS.

In case there are people with health problems, their details should be noted down.

The details received from the Health Department and those given to them should not be shared by the Kudumbashree members with anyone else. A government order from the Local Self-government Department says Kudumbashree’s Snehitha Calling Bell initiative and elderly neighbourhood groups should be used to make house visits to create awareness of the disease among the elderly.