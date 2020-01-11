Councillors raise issues at adalat

The city Corporation witnessed an unusual adalat on Friday, with the councillors raising the issues that they have been facing regarding works in their wards and in dealing with officials of the various sections.

Mayor K.Sreekumar convened the adalat with an aim to provide councillors who are often unable to raise local-level issues in council meetings, with a platform to raise the same.

Stormwater drain

Officials of all the sections were also present in the meeting to explain the status regarding the various issues raised by the councillors. One of the major issues raised was the slow pace of work on the stormwater drains at the SS Koil Road in the Thampanoor ward.

An official from the engineering department said that the work of the drains on the left and right sides of the road have been awarded separately, with the right side progressing moderately faster.

Although there is an option to terminate the contract over tardy progress, restarting the work with another contractor would take months.

The Mayor said that the works standing committee chairperson would hold an urgent meeting with the contractors and others concerned to ensure that the work is completed at the earliest.

The SS Koil Road had experienced water-logging during the rains last week too.

Another councillor complained about the slow response to requests for tar cutting, despite there being an instruction that permission should be provided within 10 days.

The councillor of Thirumala ward complained about the lack of maintenance of the Thirumala market.

Action taken report

The Mayor, in his reply, asked the officials of the engineering section to submit a report on the status of the action taken on each of the complaints with a week. The health section officials have been asked to ensure no new wayside eatery is opened without licence.

They have been asked to take steps regarding setting up vending zones and issuing license to the existing vendors.

Notice to contractors

The Mayor said that notices will be issued to contractors who take up work and do not complete it as per schedule.

The councillors of the Opposition BJP and UDF lauded the Mayor for organising an adalat to hear their complaints.