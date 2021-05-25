Councillor of Vettukad ward dies of COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram

25 May 2021 07:54 IST

LDF man was active in cultural spheres

Sabu Jose, councillor of the Vettukad ward of the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation, passed away here on Monday following COVID-19-related health complications. He was 52.

According to Corporation officials, he has been under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital here for COVID-19 for the past three weeks.

He was recently put on ventilator support. He breathed his last around Monday noon.

Advertising

Advertising

A resident of Kochuveli in the capital's coastal region, he had won as a Left Democratic Front (LDF)candidate from the Vettukad ward in the local body elections held in December last year. He was active in the cultural and religious spheres too, as a member of drama troupes and secretary of the local parish.

Mayor Arya Rajendran condoled his death. He was buried at the St. Joseph's Church in Kochuveli.