Cost-sharing of Sabari rail being looked into, says CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 March 2020 01:01 IST

The State government will look into the sharing of the cost of the Sabari railway as requested by the Railways, the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

A delegation led by Deen Kuriakose, MP, and comprising legislators called on the the Chief Minister here on Tuesday. Responding to the request of the delegation, Mr. Vijayan said funds crunch was a big challenge in sharing the 50% cost of the project aimed at putting Sabarimala into the railway map of the country.

“The government is aware of the problems faced by the land owners. The cost-sharing as requested by the Railways is being looked into,” the Chief Minister told the delegation.

Mr. Kuriakose told the Chief Minster that the State had pulled out after agreeing to share the cost and after issuing the Government Order in 2015. The delegation urged Mr. Vijayan to make available funds from the KIIFB for the Sabari rail.