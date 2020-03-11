Cost-sharing of Sabari rail being looked into, says CM

The State government will look into the sharing of the cost of the Sabari railway as requested by the Railways, the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan has said.
A delegation led by Deen Kuriakose, MP, and comprising legislators called on the the Chief Minister here on Tuesday. Responding to the request of the delegation, Mr. Vijayan said funds crunch was a big challenge in sharing the 50% cost of the project aimed at putting Sabarimala into the railway map of the country.
“The government is aware of the problems faced by the land owners. The cost-sharing as requested by the Railways is being looked into,” the Chief Minister told the delegation.
Mr. Kuriakose told the Chief Minster that the State had pulled out after agreeing to share the cost and after issuing the Government Order in 2015. The delegation urged Mr. Vijayan to make available funds from the KIIFB for the Sabari rail.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.