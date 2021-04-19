Corporation to open three more treatment centres

90% of the 374 beds at five FLTCs in city occupied

The city Corporation has decided to open three more COVID-19 treatment centres, out of which two will be COVID first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) and one a secondary care centre.

The first-line treatment centres will be at the Government ESI hospital, Peroorkada, and the Government Ayurveda Hospital, Poojappura. The secondary care centre will be set up at the Panchakarma Ayurvedic Hospital at Poojappura. All these facilities will have hundred beds each.

The centres would start functioning from Monday, Corporation Secretary Binu Francis told The Hindu.

The civic body had mulled the setting up of one more FLTC at Iranimuttom, but due to the lack of space for more than 20 beds, the officials looked for other options.

At the five existing FLTCs, there are a total of 374 beds, out of which close to 90% are currently filled.

674 beds

With the addition of three more facilities, the number of beds would go up to 674.

The Corporation’s existing FLTCs are located at the Institute of Management in Governance near PMG, shooting range at Vattiyurkavu and a centre at Manvila. The secondary care centres are at the Homoeo Hospital at Iranimuttom and Railway Hospital, Pettah.

The Corporation will be continuing with its massive vaccination campaign, with camps to be held at 11 locations on Monday. On Sunday, 2528 persons were vaccinated at camps held at various wards.

Vaccination camps

Over the past few days, the civic body has been organising such camps in different wards, with 200 to 1,000 persons getting vaccinated in each place.

The Corporation has also decided to step up disinfection activities, with teams that were employed last year for the purpose being activated again. Another team has been formed for enforcement of all COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing, wearing of masks and prevention of crowding. Public announcements will also be made in wards on the importance of following all the protocols.