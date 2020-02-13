Corporation to auction cows of private trust

The city Corporation on Wednesday temporarily entrusted with a private farm in Kuttichal 35 cows and calves which were found to be held in pitiable conditions, without enough feed, in a goshala (cow shelter) owned by a private trust near the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in the city.

Though the civic body had tried to take the cattle to the now defunct waste treatment plant premises at Vilappilsala, the officials had to abandon the plan following opposition from some people in the locality. The civic body now plans to auction them off.

The condition of the cattle had come to light in July last year when Dewaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran visited the cow shelter following complaints regarding its running. He had found the cows with skeletal bodies struggling to stand up. The cow shelter located near the Kuthiramalika is owned by the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Goshala Trust to supply milk to the temple.

The High Court had ordered the city Corporation to take necessary steps to protect the cattle. The Corporation officials’ plan was to use the defunct Vilappilsala plant premises for the purpose and to feed the cattle with the help of the security personnel posted there. However, on Wednesday morning, when the cattle were taken there in trucks, a group of people opposed the move, forcing the Corporation to look for other alternatives.

“As of now, our plan is to auction them off. Some of these cattle are of much sought after breeds, like Vechoor and Gir. So, we expect some demand for these. The Corporation had to intervene in this only because the private trust, which has Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi among its trustees, failed to take care of them. Even after the pitiable condition of these cattle came to light last year, the trust did not take any step in protecting them,” said Mayor K.Sreekumar.