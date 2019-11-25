Corporation team to monitor public toilets

The city Corporation is all set to form a separate team to ensure the upkeep of all the public toilets within the city.

A monitoring system will also be put in place to ensure that the toilets in various institutions including schools and colleges are kept well-maintained and clear.

Out of the 93 public toilets in the city, including those in petrol pumps and similar outlets, around 35 are run directly by the civic body.

Training

According to an official of the city Corporation, two teams of around five members, drawn from the civic body’s team of sanitation workers, will be formed for the purpose.

“The team will be trained in some basic repair work, like repairing broken taps, which is common in many public toilets. They will also be provided with cleaning equipment. The number of members required for the team has not yet been fixed,” said the official.

The team will also carry out regular checks in toilets of schools, colleges and other institutions.

The Corporation will fix standards for cleanliness and maintenance of such toilets.

Upkeep

The owners can do the upkeep with their own workers or get the services of the Corporation’s team at a nominal cost.

The cost of service also has not been fixed. The civic body is currently preparing a by-law for the special team.

Corporation officials have also taken note of the rampant practise of keeping the doors of toilets locked in some petrol pumps and shopping complexes.

The monitoring team will discourage such practices too.

Six toilets

Under the Smart City project, the city Corporation has also taken up the renovation of six public toilets, located at Thampanoor, Putharikkandam, Vanchiyoor, and at the city Corporation office.