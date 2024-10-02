ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation sets up three collection centres for recyclable waste

Published - October 02, 2024 06:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Facilities at Jagathy, Vazhayila Stadium, and Maruthoorkadavu. Aerobic bins, used for processing biodegradable waste, set up at two centres

The Hindu Bureau

Batch of aerobic bins installed at Estate ward near Pappanamcode | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of its steps to expand its waste management facilities, the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation on Wednesday opened three more material recovery facilities at Jagathy, Vazhayila Stadium, and Maruthoorkadavu as well as a batch of aerobic bins at Estate ward, near Pappanamcode, and near the Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering.

Recyclable waste material can be handed over at the material recovery facilities, where these are segregated and sent to various recycling facilities. Aerobic bins are used for the processing of biodegradable waste at the community level. The civic body has been in recent years attempting to increase the number of aerobic bins in each ward to process biodegradable waste in a decentralised manner.

‘Change in mindset’

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, who inaugurated the new facilities at a function here, said that the recovery facilities and aerobic bins have managed to change the mindset of the general public to waste. They have also reduced the load on waste treatment facilities and reduced the amount of waste being dumped into public spaces and waterbodies. The Corporation’s campaigns to promote waste segregation, reuse and composting of biodegradable waste have also increased awareness among the public, he said.

Mayor Arya Rajendran presided over the function in which standing committee chairpersons were also present.

