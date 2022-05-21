Corporation reviews pre-monsoon cleaning

Institutions asked to organise clean-up of premises from May 22 to 29

Institutions asked to organise clean-up of premises from May 22 to 29

The city Corporation on Saturday conducted a review of the progress of pre-monsoon cleaning activities which had begun a few weeks back. A total of 1,117 works were identified to be carried out across the hundred wards. Out of this, 216 works have been completed, while 466 works are progressing. The civic body has allocated ₹50 lakh to various health inspectors for urgent measures, including pruning of tree branches, and works to be carried out in areas where waterlogging usually occurs.

The minor irrigation division has completed a ₹1-crore project for the renovation of the Gangayar canal. The major irrigation department has completed 90% of the work of Kariyilathodu and 40% of work of Kuriyathi canal. The Smart City wing has carried out clean-up activities in 13 roads under it. Work is progressing in 13 others. Works estimated at ₹70 lakh, taken up by the Kerala Water Authority, are progressing.

Dry day today

The tender process of various works under the Public Works Department in 17 sections has been completed. Mayor Arya Rajendran has requested the government and private institutions in the city to organise clean-up drives on their premises from May 22 to 29, ahead of the arrival of the monsoon. The Corporation-level inauguration and dry day observance will be on Sunday. The civic body had recently purchased materials of ₹2 crore, including vehicles, for clean-up activities.

The Corporation council had in April approved an action plan for pre-monsoon clean-up. The biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste recovered from blocked drains will be segregated and the non biodegradable waste will be handed over to the Clean Kerala Company. The Haritha Karma Sena will carry out awareness drives in all wards to ensure that waste from households are segregated and handed over for processing. Activities for source destruction of mosquitoes are being carried out. An amount of ₹1 lakh was allocated to each ward for the pre-monsoon cleaning activities.

The recent spell of heavy rains in the capital had hampered the pre-monsoon cleaning activities in some areas. The ongoing Smart Road works, for which some major connecting roads have been dug up, has also created difficulties.