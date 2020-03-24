Corporation readies quarantine facilities

The city Corporation has readied quarantine centres and community kitchens to use in need, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

At the Samethi hall at Anayara, 20 people who arrived from overseas are already under observation.

More centres

Three more such quarantine centres – Youth hostel at Veli, IMG hostel, Chelsa hospital – have already been identified in case of an emergency.

The Corporation health inspectors have also been asked to identify two such centres in each of their wards.

On Monday, around 180 people who do not have enough facilities for home quarantine were brought to the city from various panchayats in the district.

This was as per the directions of the district administration.

Food and other needs

The city Corporation has lodged them at the University College hostel.

The civic body has provided them with food, drinking water and bed sheets.

Total count

A total of 717 are in home quarantine in the city.

The city Corporation has set up an IT cell to monitor the people who have been directed to be under home quarantine.

The information regarding those who are in home quarantine have been collated and geo-tagged for easy monitoring.

Information on vacant buildings, auditoriums and hospitals will be similarly collected, to be used to in case of an emergency.