Corporation passes Budget estimates

The city Corporation council on Monday passed the Budget estimates for the financial year 2021-22. With the model code of conduct for the upcoming Assembly election in force, detailed discussions of projects and expenditures under various heads and passing of the same were not possible.
The day’s session was over in less than 30 minutes with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors staging a walkout over the removal of the party’s posters by the anti-defacement squad on Sunday night. Initially, the BJP councillors objected to the figures in the estimates, claiming that some of these were not discussed in the finance committee meeting on February 17.
Poster removal
Amid the debate during the estimates, one BJP councillor raised the issue of removal of the party’s posters, which it claimed was done selectively. The party demanded a discussion on the issue. With Mayor Arya Rajendran denying permission for the same, the BJP councillors walked out in protest, following which the estimates were passed.
Though the Corporation had earlier sought permission from the Election Commission for a detailed discussion of the Budget, it was denied as suggestions for amendments to the projects could crop up during the discussions, which could be deemed to be influencing voters. The Budget was presented in the council on Friday, a few hours before the declaration of the dates of the Assembly election.
