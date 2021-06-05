Corporation in Kerala capital observes World Environment Day

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 June 2021 18:39 IST

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation launches 'Karuthal' mass clean-up drive and plants saplings in various parts of the city

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation marked the World Environment Day on Saturday by launching the 'Karuthal' mass cleaning drive and planting saplings in various parts of the capital city.

Education Minister V. Sivankutty inaugurated the 'pacha thuruth' (green islet) prepared by the Corporation at the Government Model Boys' Higher Secondary School, in the presence of Mayor Arya Rajendran, Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju, standing committee chairpersons and other officials.

Later, Mr. Sivankutty also inaugurated the cleaning drive at Attakulangara. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil inaugurated the drive at the Medical College ward. The Mayor planted saplings at the Corporation compound and later at the house of the late councillor Sabu Jose in Vettukad, in memory of the councillor who succumbed to COVID-19 recently.

Dry day on Sunday

City residents have been requested to observe a ‘dry day’ on Sunday. The Corporation has announced a 'Dry day challenge' to bring an element of healthy competition. The wards in which dry day-related mosquito source destruction and other activities are carried out in the most number of houses will receive a sanitation award as part of the challenge.

The Corporation has prepared a detailed action plan for the monsoon cleaning and vector disease control activities to be taken up this week. Volunteers will be assigned for 30-50 households to carry out source destruction activities to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

On June 7, the health wing will carry out checks in scrap shops, tyre repairing shops and other commercial establishments in each health circle as part of source destruction activities. Fogging and spraying will be carried out in each of the wards till June 10.

The non-biodegradable waste presently stored in 456 mini material collection facilities and five resource recovery facilities will be handed over to various agencies.