Corporation demands withdrawal of CAA

The city Corporation passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), demanding its withdrawal, amid stiff opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In line with the joint protest by the Chief Minister and the opposition leader earlier in the day, the council meeting also witnessed a rare camaraderie between the councillors of the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF, who both took a strong stand against the Act.

‘Anti-Constitutional’

As per the resolution read out by Mayor K. Sreekumar, the CAA is anti-Constitutional. By giving citizenship to all non-Muslims who came to the country before December 31, 2014, the bill is openly being discriminatory, says the resolution.

It further says the bill was passed with the ulterior motive of destroying the unity of the country. The BJP Government at the Centre, instead of finding creative solutions to the plethora of issues from a severe economic slowdown to increasing attacks on women, is trying to destroy the secular fabric of the country. Such attempts should be resisted, says the resolution.

BJP opposition

BJP councillor Girikumar opposed the resolution saying it was not circulated earlier, and was introduced without the consent of the councillors.

He demanded that it should not be taken up for discussion, as it violates the Municipal Act.

UDF councillor Beemapally Rasheed lauded the Mayor for presenting the resolution, at a time when the country is at a dangerous juncture in its history. “Amit Shah has presented a bill, which is aimed at dividing the country. That it was passed in both houses of the Parliament proves the fact that you can destroy democracy using money and muscle power. Those Hindus who believe in secularism will never support this act,” he says.

Reference removed

A reference made by BJP councillor Sanilkumar was removed following protests by the UDF councillors. LDF councillor Solomon Vettukad says Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was the first Chief Minister in the country to state that the anti-Constitutional Act would not be implemented in the State.

To a BJP councillor’s allegation that the Muslim league does not have non-Muslim leaders, UDF councillors pointed out the names of league councillors from the previous council. When the resolution was put to vote, LDF and UDF councillors supported it, while BJP councillors opposed it.