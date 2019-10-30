Corporation decides to suspend health officer

The city Corporation has decided to suspend pending inquiry health officer A. Sasikumar for allegedly not bringing to the attention of the higher authorities a notice issued by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) to the local body and for misleading the council.

The civic body has also issued charge memos to general section (posts) superintendent Shanthi, health section superintendent G.S. Ajikumar, section clerk Sukumaran Nair, and health supervisor S. Prakash.

Notice issued

The PCB had in September issued a show-cause notice to the city Corporation, accusing it of failing to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016, and slapped an environmental compensation of ₹14.59 crore. It had also asked the civic body to submit an explanation within 15 days as to why the compensation should not be recovered from it.

According to Corporation sources, the communication regarding this, addressed to the secretary, had reached the city Corporation on September 28.

However, the postal section had handed this over directly to the health officer, without showing it to the secretary, although it has been stipulated that any registered letter should first be seen by the addressee before being handed over to the respective section.

The health officer had, without consulting the secretary, the Mayor or the health standing committee chairman, written a note on it asking for a ‘reply from the consultant’ to be attached to the letter, and sent it to the section clerk.

The letter remained there without any action being taken on it.

On October 11, a special council meeting was convened to discuss the issue. A communication was sent out to all heads of the departments, including the health officer, regarding this.

At council meet

In the council meeting, the standing committee chairman and the secretary maintained that the civic body had not received any official communication regarding the notice and that the only information known on this was from the media.

The health officer did not, at this point too, mention that he received the letter, although he was present in the council meeting, said the source.

“This was a serious case of wilfully misleading the council on part of the official. An explanation was sought from him. But a lawyer-drafted reply without much clarity came from his side,” said the source.