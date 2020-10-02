Corporation daily wagers likely to be made contingent workers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 October 2020

To avoid allegations of favouritism, only those who have been working in the Corporation before the end of the previous council’s term in 2015 are being considered.

The city Corporation will be recommending to the State government to give contingent worker status to contract workers who have been working on daily wages for the local body for years. Those being considered include mostly those who have been working with the civic body for more than one or two decades.

“We have many who were appointed for the upkeep of the Vilappilsala waste treatment plant. When the plant closed down, they were accommodated as sanitation workers on daily wages. There are others who were hired as data entry operators in the early days of computerisation at the Corporation. Since there was no post for data entry operators at that time, even they were hired on daily wages and continued to be so. Similar is the case of some drivers too,” said a Corporation official.

A condition

Some of these temporary sanitation workers are now part of the Corporation's rapid response team, which handles COVID-19 pandemic related activities including burial of dead bodies and disinfection of public spaces and institutions.

BJP’s opposition

Yet, there has been some opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors to the proposal. When this matter was presented in the council meeting recently, some of the BJP councillors opposed the move.

But, due to technical issues, the council meeting itself did not proceed further. The opposition had demanded that a normal council meeting, rather than an online conference as on Saturday, should be convened to discuss the issues.