Corporation Budget to be presented today

Amid a Statewide lockdown and strict instructions for social distancing, the city Corporation will be presenting its Budget for the financial year 2020-21 on Tuesday.

The civic body authorities who were in two minds on whether to postpone it were forced to go ahead with it due to statutory obligations to present it before March end.

In view of the prevailing situation following the COVID-19 outbreak, strict safety protocols are being followed for the Budget, which Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar is scheduled to present at 11 a.m.

Seating positions

The seating positions of councillors are being re-arranged to ensure a distance of more than 1 metre between each of them.

Consequently, access to the microphone can be a problem for some councillors, as the gadgets are fixed to their desks. A separate media pavilion will be set up outside the hall, with an LED wall to watch the presentation. Here also, the seats will be kept apart.

Web streaming of the Budget has also been arranged.

All-party met

On Monday, an all-party meeting was called to discuss the situation with the opposition parties.

A suggestion has been put forward by the Mayor to cut down the Budget discussion to one day.

The opposition parties have said they will respond later to the suggestion.

They have also said they will need one day to study the Budget before the presentation.

Nod from Minister

The Corporation authorities also got in touch with the Minister for Local Self Governments A.C. Moideen, who gave the go ahead for the Budget.

The Kochi Corporation presented its Budget for the year on Monday, with the Deputy Mayor reading out only the important parts and finishing it in 15 minutes.