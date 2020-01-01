Corporation all set to enforce plastic ban

For the workers of the city Corporation’s health wing, it is a familiar process all over again, as they gear up for the Statewide ban on single-use plastic, which will become effective from New Year day. More than two years ago, the civic body had banned the use of plastic carry bags, after which it had carried out campaigns across shops and markets in the city, to promote the use of alternatives like cloth and paper bags.

Although some change is visible, especially in the use of cloth bags in some supermarkets and shops, plastic carry bags are still widespread. Quite a few of the shop owners have continued to use them after the initial phase of frequent raids had stopped.

“In 2017, when the Corporation first imposed the ban, we did not have the capacity to produce alternatives on our own. So, we depended on such manufacturers, bringing them together in fairs for alternative packing materials and supplying them to the shops. This time, the supply of cloth bags come from the five cloth bag-making units, which the Corporation opened recently. In the past one month, around 1.5 lakh cloth bags have been sold. But, shopkeepers have still not turned up in expected numbers to collect these bags, as of now,” says a health official of the Corporation.

Subsidised rates

Institutions and individuals in need of cloth bags can contact the civic body for buying the same at subsidised rates. Last week, as part of the campaign against using plastic carry bags, the Corporation had distributed cloth bags and pamphlets to traders in the city’s markets. But many shopkeepers have still not warmed up to the idea of anything other than plastic carry bags.

“We would also like to switch to environment-friendly packaging, and have stocked cloth bags here. But, customers, who often come without bags of their own, demand carry bags for free. We have to charge anywhere from ₹5 to ₹10 for the cloth bags, depending upon the quality. Many customers are reluctant to buy carry bags at such prices. So, it becomes difficult for us,” says Ashraf, a shopkeeper at Palayam.

Fines

As per the government’s order banning single-use plastics from January 1, fine amounts ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 can be imposed for violations. The banned articles include non-woven polypropylene bags, plastic table spreads, disposable plates, cup, spoon, fork and straw made of plastic styrofoam, PVC flex, plastic water pouch and plastic bottles.