Corpn. unlikely to heed order to stop giving waste to pig farms

The city Corporation is unlikely to bow to the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB)’s order to stop the transport of food waste to pig farms in the district’s outskirts and in Tamil Nadu. Mayor K. Sreekumar said that the directive by the PCB, close on the heels of a controversial move to slap an environmental compensation fine on the civic body, is aimed at scuttling the waste management system in the city.

“They have not only issued this order to us, but also informed the Pollution Control Board in Tamil Nadu to somehow stop the transportation of food waste. This is a service that we are doing for the public. We cannot put an end to this suddenly,” says Mr. Sreekumar.

As per the letter from PCB, disposal of waste in pig farms and rubber plantations is in violation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Complaint in August

The latest action is traced back to a complaint filed in August regarding dumping of waste from a store in Chacka at Vilavoorkal panchayat. Following this, the PCB called for details of all service providers.

The Corporation has engaged 12 agencies for collecting dry waste and 19 agencies for collecting food waste.

The PCB does not say in its letter that any of these agencies are responsible for dumping waste at Vilavoorkal, but has asked the Corporation to stop the transport of waste.

19 agencies

According to an official of the Corporation’s health wing, the city Corporation has clearly assessed the nineteen agencies and only the food waste as per the requirement for each of the pig farms is transported.

“They do not see this as a waste, but as a resource. We have made an assessment of the quantity of food required in each of the farms, and only that amount is transported. The intention of this move is not to solve the waste management issues in the city, but to somehow make all the waste pile up here,” said the official.