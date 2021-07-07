Corpn. to take up works of 400 roads

200 roads to be repaired ahead of Onam, street lights in all wards to be repaired

The city Corporation’s civil works that had slowed down due to COVID-19 and elections have been restarted. The Works Standing Committee has decided to take up the maintenance works of 400 roads within the city, out of which the work on 200 roads is expected to be completed before Onam. It has also been decided to replace faulty street lights in all the 100 wards.

“Tenders have already been issued for works on 200 roads. We have also issued tenders for replacing all the non-functioning street lights immediately. This is the first round of works to be taken up in this financial year. We could not do much in the preceding months since the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections was in force and due to the COVID-19-related restrictions,” said D.R. Anil, chairman of the Works Standing Committee.

Slaughterhouse

He said the work on the modern slaughterhouse at Kunnukuzhy had begun. The Corporation had inked an agreement with the Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company Limited (KEL) for renovating the slaughterhouse some months back. The Pollution Control Board had ordered the closure of the slaughterhouse in February 2013, citing unscientific waste management practices. Over the years, the civic body had come up with several revival plans for the project, all of which failed to take off. The work is expected to take around a year for completion.

Houses completed

The Corporation’s guest house at Kothalam, the work on which was completed earlier, will be opened soon. Six houses have been completed under the Aashraya project in Pooonkulam, which will be handed over soon. The handing over of keys to the beneficiaries of the Rajiv Awaz Yojana (RAY) housing project at Mathippuram will also be done soon, said Mr. Anil.