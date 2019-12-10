Corpn. to meet tomorrow over food safety complaints

Officials of the health wing, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, and the Food Safety Department will meet on Tuesday to ensure that restaurants and eateries in the city serve clean and safe food to customers.

Food safety is back in the news with the Corporation’s health wing ordering the closure of the Buhari Hotel, Attakulangara, on Sunday after six people were hospitalised allegedly due to food poisoning caused after consuming a chicken dish.

Food samples collected from the restaurant had been transferred to the Food Safety Department for tests, Corporation health standing committee chairman I.P. Binu said.

“The licence of the restaurant has been suspended. Subsequent measures will be decided on the basis of the lab results,” Alex K. Isaac, Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Thiruvananthapuram, said.

On Monday, inspections were carried out in a restaurant at Attakulangara and another establishment at Karamana following complaints. Health officials inspected the restaurant at Attakulangara following a complaint that stale curry was served to a customer.

An inspection, however, proved that the complaint lacked basis, Mr. Binu said.

An inspection was carried out at a restaurant in Karamana after a customer complained that he was served spoiled chicken curry. Food samples were submitted to to the Food Safety Department for tests.

“The lab results are awaited. We could not detect any defects in the functioning of the restaurant,” Mr. Isaac said.

Tuesday’s meeting

Mr. Binu said Tuesday’s meeting, to be held in Mayor K. Sreekumar’s chamber, would be attended by senior officials of the Food Safety and the Corporation. The Corporation would make sure that clean and safe food is made available to customers in city restaurants, but the civic body would not victimise any one in the process, Mr. Binu said.