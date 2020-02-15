Corpn. to launch autorickshaw rating system

The city Corporation is all set to launch a rating and ID system for autorickshaw drivers in the city, with an aim to ensuring safety and security of passengers and to incentivise better behaviour among drivers. The local body will be launching a mobile application titled ‘Hey auto’ to facilitate the rating system. Mayor K.Sreekumar will launch the system at the Corporation office on February 19.

Using the Corporation’s rating application, the customers can rate the service provided by the autorickshaw driver after the ride, similar to existing systems in ride hailing mobile applications. The open source application, available also through a webpage, has a points system for rating, which can be given using the barcode or QR code from the unique ID to be provided by the Corporation to the drivers.

The civic body has requested the autorickshaw drivers plying in the city to get the ID card from the Corporation by producing driving license, copy of the license card and their permit card.

The process of checking the documents and issuing Id cards will begin from 12 noon on February 19. The Id cards have to be displayed in such a way that the passengers can read the details. Facilities will also be provided for the customers to lodge complaints, if any. The Corporation will take steps to address these with the help of the city traffic police.

The Mayor said that the rating system is intended to provide incentives to the autorickshaw drivers for better service. Awards will be presented to those drivers who get high ratings. The rating system will ensure friendly service from autorickshaw drivers in the city, said the Mayor.