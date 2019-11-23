Corpn. to check schools in city

The city Corporation will carry out urgent checks in all schools within the corporation area in light of a student’s death following snake bite at a school in Wayanad, Mayor K.Sreekumar has said.
A campaign will be organised to improve the conditions of schools with people’s representatives, school authorities, PTA representatives, corporation workers, former students, voluntary organisations and local residents participating. An emergency meeting of various stakeholders has been convened on Monday to discuss this.
Health inspectors in all circles have been directed to carry out checks in schools within their area.
Cleaning programmes will be taken up from November 25 to 30.
