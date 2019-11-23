Thiruvananthapuram

Corpn. to check schools in city

more-in

The city Corporation will carry out urgent checks in all schools within the corporation area in light of a student’s death following snake bite at a school in Wayanad, Mayor K.Sreekumar has said.

A campaign will be organised to improve the conditions of schools with people’s representatives, school authorities, PTA representatives, corporation workers, former students, voluntary organisations and local residents participating. An emergency meeting of various stakeholders has been convened on Monday to discuss this.

Health inspectors in all circles have been directed to carry out checks in schools within their area.

Cleaning programmes will be taken up from November 25 to 30.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 3:12:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/corpn-to-check-schools-in-city/article30055376.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY