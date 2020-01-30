Corpn. redressal adalat today

The city Corporation will be organising a complaint redressal adalat at the council hall from 10 a.m on Thursday. Complaints regarding building permit applications, occupancy certificates and issues regarding the health section will be considered at the adalat. Five counters have been set up to handle the complaints from various sectors at the adalat. Tokens for the adalat will be distributed from 9 a.m onwards.

Applications for the adalat were received at the Mayor’s office and at the zonal offices over the past few days. Complaints which were received till January 25 will be considered at the adalat on Thursday. The applications were handed over to the assistant engineer concerned on the same day. Field visits were conducted and the officials will have to submit a detailed report indicating the reason for delay in processing the file at the adalat.

Town planning

Most of the applications are regarding the town planning section, related to building construction. Several complaints are regarding non-allocation of building numbers. Mayor K.Sreekumar said that these complains will be addressed by keeping within the limits of the existing laws and by considering the practical difficulties of the applicants.

The Corporation has also opened the Mayor's complaint redressal cell for timely intervention in various issues. The cell, which will have a call centre and control room, will function on all working days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Complaints can be logged either through the Smart Trivandrum mobile application, or through e-mail to complaints.tmc@gmail.com or as a whatsapp message to 7034232323.

Docket number

A docket number will be provided to each of the complaints. The complainant will be alerted about the follow-up action. The cell consists of the Corporation Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Health Officer, Superintending Engineer and Revenue Officer.