Corpn. prepares for Attukal Pongala

City Corporation Mayor K. Sreekumar presided over a meeting on Tuesday to assess the preparations as part of Attukal pongala in the wards coming under the festival area.

The Superintending Engineer has been asked to prepare the estimates and complete all the civil works in the 33 wards coming under the festival area, within February 25. The maintenance work on Corporation roads will be completed before February 20.

The sewerage division has been asked to complete the work on the drainages in the festival area. The Minor Irrigation department has prepared 25 tenders for activities to be carried out before the festival. The Corporation engineers and KSEB officials have been asked to provide enough materials to ensure the proper functioning of all street lights in the area.

Around 25 drinking water tankers will be used to ensure drinking water to the devotees.

The Health department will carry out chlorination and other activities to ensure clean drinking water. Medical facilities will also be opened.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police has said 700 police personnel will be deployed on the first seven days of the festival and 3,500 police personnel on Pongala day. The Project Secretariat has informed that 500 green army volunteers will be deployed to ensure strict following of the green protocol. In the past year, the amount of waste was reduced from 350 tonne to 60 tonne owing to the green protocol.

Those involved in food distribution should register with the Corporation. An online registration facility has been opened.

A total of 3,383 sanitation workers will be deployed for clean-up activities. The Corporation has stocked 7,000 steel tumblers and 2,450 steel plates as part of the implementation of the green protocol.