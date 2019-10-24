Thiruvananthapuram

Corpn. on poll campaign clean-up

Mayor V.K. Prasanth, the LDF candidate of Vattiyoorkavu constituency, leads the group of officials in removing hoardings put up during the bypoll campaign at Sasthamangalam on Wednesday.

Mayor V.K. Prasanth, the LDF candidate of Vattiyoorkavu constituency, leads the group of officials in removing hoardings put up during the bypoll campaign at Sasthamangalam on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: S MAHINSHA

more-in

Mayor requests all parties to clear posters and flex boards

The city Corporation on Wednesday began the process of removing flex boards and banners put up by various political parties as part of the byelection to the Vattiyurkavu constituency.

Officials of the Revenue wing and Health wing, and green army volunteers worked together to remove the flex boards that were put up across the constituency. Mayor V.K. Prasanth requested the various political parties to remove the campaign flexes and posters that they had put up for the election.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 3:06:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/corpn-on-poll-campaign-clean-up/article29781070.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY