Corpn. on poll campaign clean-up

The city Corporation on Wednesday began the process of removing flex boards and banners put up by various political parties as part of the byelection to the Vattiyurkavu constituency.

Officials of the Revenue wing and Health wing, and green army volunteers worked together to remove the flex boards that were put up across the constituency. Mayor V.K. Prasanth requested the various political parties to remove the campaign flexes and posters that they had put up for the election.