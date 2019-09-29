Corpn. office staff attacked

The Sreekaryam police have registered a case against a history-sheeter for allegedly vandalising an office of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and attacking two of its employees.

According to the police, the accused, Deepu of Pongumoodu, allegedly vandalised the Ulloor zonal office at around 3.30 p.m. following an argument.

He was apparently enraged after an employee of the sanitation wing, whom he had come looking for, was not in office. The sanitation wing functioned from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the zonal office. The accused allegedly assaulted a cashier Anil Kumar, who is differently abled, and Rakesh, an overseer, both of who were hospitalised later.

Deepu also purportedly threatened to harm other employees, damaged many electronic devices and threw several official documents. He allegedly went absconding soon after the attack, the police said.

Registering strong protest in the incident, the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union has demanded steps to arrest the accused without delay.