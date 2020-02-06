Corpn. gears up to keep nCoV at bay

Mayor K. Sreekumar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the precautions being taken at the local body-level in view of the confirmation of three novel coronavirus (nCoV) cases in different parts of the State. District Medical Officer P.P. Preetha explained the steps taken till now by the Health Department and the district administration to prevent the virus from spreading.

Mr. Sreekumar talked about the widespread awareness campaigns to be organised by the Corporation in view of the concerns among the public. He also gave instructions on the steps to be taken after the reporting of dengue and viral fever cases in 39 wards in the city.

He presented a calender of activities for the next one month. From February 5 to 10, councillors along with residents’ association office-bearers, health workers, local political workers and volunteers would visit households in all wards as part of the coronavirus awareness campaign.

Clean-up of waterbodies

Pamphlets on the symptoms and precautions to be taken would be distributed. Public ponds, canals and drains would be cleaned from February 11 to 20. Cleaning activities would also be carried out in Government institutions, anganwadis and schools till February 25. Mosquito source destruction activities and fogging would be conducted in areas from where more fever cases were reported.

No nCoV case yet

No nCoV case has been reported till date in the district. According to information from the district administration, 195 persons have come to the district from regions where the nCoV virus has been reported. Out of this, 187 persons are under home quarantine, while five are under observation in hospitals. Three of them arrived on Wednesday. Those who have returned from the virus-affected areas should remain within their houses for 28 days, even though they do not display any symptoms.