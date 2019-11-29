Corpn. for new system for tanker water supply

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Thursday decided to pass a by-law to regulate tankers engaged in the supply of water for household use and construction activities in the city.

The new system envisaged by the civic body incorporated licences for the vehicles, online booking and a transparent payment mechanism, Corporation officials said. The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Mayor K. Sreekumar here on Thursday after it was found that water supplied through tankers was of poor quality. The decision was taken in consultation with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), Food Safety Commissionerate, Motor Vehicles Department, Police and Health Departments.

All tankers supplying water for household use and construction activities would be issued licences, Corporation officials said.

A facility would be introduced whereby consumers could book tanker water via the Smart Trivandrum mobile app and web portal.

Via Akshaya too

Bookings could also be made through Akshaya Centres and the health circle offices of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Flow meters would be installed on tankers engaged in water supply for household use.

A major decision taken by the Corporation concerns the manner in which payment is made for the water supplied through tankers. The Corporation will accept the payment online and transfer the amount to the bank accounts of the supplier — be it the KWA or private tanker operators. The Corporation will design a software to enable this facility.

The Corporation was making an attempt to ensure round-the-clock availability of good quality water to city residents, the Mayor said. “With the introduction of the changes, supply of poor quality water through tankers and fleecing will end,” Mr. Sreekumar said.

A large number of commercial establishments and residential neighbourhoods in the city depend on private tanker water supply. Reportedly, not all suppliers depend on the KWA vending points for the water, raising questions about quality and health risks.