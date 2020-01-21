Corpn. cracks down on parking space violators

The city Corporation has begun a crackdown on commercial establishments which have converted their designated parking lots for other purposes and use up space on public roads for parking purposes.

In a joint inspection carried out by the town planning standing committee, traffic police officials, engineering and health wing officials, notices were served to the owners of 21 commercial establishments along the Kowdiar – Kuravankonam stretch, for various violations.

Chicken corner

According to officials who were part of the inspection team, in one of the restaurants at Kuravankonam, the designated underground parking area was used up to expand the restaurant, while in another one it was used to house the chicken grilling corner. Even in the few restaurants which had set aside some area for parking, the area was found to be grossly inadequate considering the number of customers they can accommodate.

The Kowdiar-Kuravankonam stretch has been experiencing traffic bottlenecks often in recent month owing to customers at the restaurants here parking on the roadside.

“Some of the buildings have two or three commercial establishments. So, we served notices to the owners of these buildings. They have been asked to produce the building plan approved by the Corporation. The owners can choose to restore the building as per the approved plan, else the Corporation will go ahead with steps including cancellation of the allotted number, which will then automatically lead to cancellation of the shop’s license,” said Town Planning Standing Committee Chairman Palayam Rajan.

The officials also noticed unauthorised extension work ongoing in six of the buildings, for which also notices were served. The owners of tea shops which had encroached into a part of the footpath in front of the shop have been asked to clear the pathway.

On Monday, the joint team will check the rest of the stretch till Pattom and also carry out similar checks along MG Road.

At Pappanamcode

They will also visit Pappanamcode to discuss the relocation of an autorickshaw stand on the road towards Thamalam, which has been causing obstruction to traffic.

An alternate location will be identified after discussions with the trade union members.