Corpn. cracks down on commercial firms

On the second day of its crackdown on commercial establishments that have converted their designated parking lots for other purposes, the city Corporation on Tuesday conducted checks at multi-storeyed complexes housing offices and shops, around the Statue junction.

In the joint inspection carried out by the town planning standing committee, traffic police officers, engineering and health wing officials, notices were served on the owners of five such complexes.

No parking facility

According to officials from the team, one of the complexes opposite the Account General’s office, which houses offices including that of the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), did not have sufficient parking facility for any of the offices working out of here.

Part of the ground floor designated for parking was found to be converted into office cabins. Two security staff were appointed to direct the visitors to the complex to park their vehicles elsewhere. “We suspect that part of the parking lot has been converted and used up for a shop located on the ground floor. Even the open spaces around does not have sufficient space for parking,” said Town Planning Standing Committee Chairman Palayam Rajan.

A restaurant

At another complex, the cellar portion that was designated for parking, was found to be converted into a restaurant, while at the front there was space enough for a handful of cars to be parked. Another complex had parts of its parking space being used up for accommodating the generator system and the rest for shops.

A complex occupied by a footwear shop had its parking space used up as a godown for the shop. In all of these complexes, the customers were found to be parking their vehicles on the public road.

The owners have been asked to produce the building plan approved by the Corporation.

According to the officials, the owners can choose to restore the building as per the approved plan, else the Corporation will go ahead with steps including cancellation of the allotted number, which will then automatically lead to cancellation of the shop’s licence. On Monday, the civic body had served notices on the owners of 21 commercial establishments along the Kowdiar – Kuravankonam stretch for converting parking areas.

The town planning committee also visited Pappanamcode on Tuesday, where an order was issued to relocate an autorickshaw stand on the road towards Thamalam, which has been causing obstruction to traffic.

After talks with the union leaders, it has been decided to shift the stand opposite the Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering.