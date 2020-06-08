ThiruvananthapuramTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM 08 June 2020 23:41 IST
Corpn. cleans up places of worship
Disinfection by teams of sanitation workers with government easing curbs
The city Corporation on Monday cleaned up places of worship in the city, ahead of their opening following the easing of curbs by the government.
Teams of sanitation workers from the local body cleaned up the Sree Chamundi temple at Karikkakom, Beemapally mosque, Attukal Bhagavathy temple, Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, Madre De Deus Church at Vettukad, the Kannanthura church, the Shanghumughom church, the Shanghumughom Devi temple, the Udiyannoor Devi temple and Nandavanam Muslim Association hall.
Mayor K. Sreekumar said that people should be allowed to malls and hotels only after properly disinfecting the places.
