Coronavirus | Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s action plan for COVID-19

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 March 2020 09:46 IST

Isolation wards, call centre, help desk, awareness campaigns among measures

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has announced an action plan in connection with the preventive measures needed for tackling the COVID-19 threat.

Under it, 10% of the wards in primary health centres and community health centres that have in-patient facilities and the taluk hospitals in the Corporation limits will be converted into isolation wards.

The Corporation will open a 24x7 call centre and a help desk at the Corporation headquarters. The help desk, which will function till 5 p.m. every day, will be under the supervision of the corporation pharmacist.

The Corporation Health Officer will be responsible for shifting patients who need to be hospitalised to healthcare facilities based on reports filed by the help desk and Health Department staff. As part of the action plan, the Corporation is making arrangements for stepping up surveillance of foreign residents in the Corporation limits.

The health inspectors of the respective health circles of the Corporation will be responsible for the implementation of Health Department guidelines for checking COVID-19 spread. On another front, the city Corporation will conduct campaigns for stepping up awareness among the people regarding COVID-19 and preventive measures.

The civic body is also planning to open sanitary kiosks at its zonal and circle offices and other public buildings. The Corporation health officer will assess the activities undertaken and submit reports to the Mayor, health standing committee chairman, and the Corporation Secretary. A copy will be forwarded to the Health Department. Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar presided over the meeting held on Thursday to finalise the plan.

Corporation helpline number: 9496434430, 9496434440.