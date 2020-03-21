Coronavirus | Janamaithri police to keep tabs on the quarantined in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

21 March 2020 06:19 IST

They have visited 4,858 houses Statewide

The State police’s Janamaithri wing has stepped forward to help the people in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Janamaithri police is reaching out to the people to create awareness of the disease and render help to those in home quarantine.

Beat officers of the Janamaithri police have already visited the 4,858 houses where people have been quarantined.

Travel history

They inquire about the welfare of the quarantined person, other family members, their travel history, and details of those in contact with the family.

If those under surveillance are confirmed to be COVID-19 positive, the details recorded by the beat officers are of immense help to health officials.

The Janamaithri police not only come to the aid of families under surveillance, but also that of surrounding families by sensitising them to the precautions to be adopted against the disease. This includes stressing the need for social isolation so as to check the disease’s spread.

Helping the elderly

They also impress upon the people the need to inform the government if they have returned from abroad recently.

The elderly too benefit from the beat officers’ attention. State Police Chief Loknath Behera has asked them to prioritise the elderly, right from visiting hospitals to buy them medicines to any household provisions that they may need.

Awareness classes

Awareness classes were organised by the Janamaithri police in areas where migrant workers live and among taxi and auto drivers. They are supported by private hospitals and establishments.

Besides information on personal hygiene and environmental cleanliness, awareness on the ‘Break the Chain’ initiative is also being done.

The Janamaithri directorate led by Crime Branch IG Sreejith S. coordinates the Janamaithri police activities.