Coronavirus: DMO steps up surveillance in district

Health officials have stepped up surveillance in the district in view of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Health officers have been asked to identify people who have recently returned from China and provide necessary medical assistance, the District Medical Officer said.

Isolation wards have been arranged at the General Hospital and the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

Recent visitors to China have been asked to contact the District Medical Office (DMO) on 0471 2466828, the District Surveillance Officer (9446121586) and epidemiologist (9472966442).

Even if they do not exhibit symptoms, they should confine themselves to their homes for 28 days. They should avoid travel and visits to public places, the DMO said. In the case of infection, the symptoms will appear within 14 days. Fever, cold and respiratory problems in people who have returned from the affected regions should be immediately reported via the above-mentioned phone numbers.