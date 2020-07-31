Coronavirus | Commmuter off-loaded from train after testing positive

A 29-year-old commuter was off-loaded from 02081 Kannur–Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Special on Friday amidst the journey to the State capital after he was tested postive for Covid-19.
The 29-year-old, a native of adjoining Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu district, reportedly jumped quarantine and boarded the D-3 coach of the Janshatabdi Express from Kozhikode railway station with a confirmed ticket after undergoing thermal screening at the platform.
As the train reached Thrissur, the District Medical Officer, Kozhikode informed the railways and health authorities in Thrissur that the person was found positive for Covid-19 and should be isolated immediately. Following this, the train was stopped at Ernakulam North and the commuter was off-loaded and shifted to a room in the station by the Railway Protection Force personnel.
Later, the health authorities arrived at the railway station and shifted him to Kalamaserry Medical College hospital. The 20 commuters along with him in D-3 coach was shifted to D-4 coach. Those in D-4 were shifted to adjacent D-5 coach. The D-3 coach was sealed and the train was allowed to proceed to Thiruvananthapuram Central..
The health authorities had asked the 20 commuters in D-3 coach to proceed on quarantine as they are primary contacts of the person who tested positive. The railways said they will disinfect the rake of Janshatabdi Express at Thiruvananthapuram central.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath