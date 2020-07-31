Coronavirus | Commmuter off-loaded from train after testing positive

A 29-year-old commuter was off-loaded from 02081 Kannur–Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Special on Friday amidst the journey to the State capital after he was tested postive for Covid-19.

The 29-year-old, a native of adjoining Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu district, reportedly jumped quarantine and boarded the D-3 coach of the Janshatabdi Express from Kozhikode railway station with a confirmed ticket after undergoing thermal screening at the platform.

As the train reached Thrissur, the District Medical Officer, Kozhikode informed the railways and health authorities in Thrissur that the person was found positive for Covid-19 and should be isolated immediately. Following this, the train was stopped at Ernakulam North and the commuter was off-loaded and shifted to a room in the station by the Railway Protection Force personnel.

Later, the health authorities arrived at the railway station and shifted him to Kalamaserry Medical College hospital. The 20 commuters along with him in D-3 coach was shifted to D-4 coach. Those in D-4 were shifted to adjacent D-5 coach. The D-3 coach was sealed and the train was allowed to proceed to Thiruvananthapuram Central..

The health authorities had asked the 20 commuters in D-3 coach to proceed on quarantine as they are primary contacts of the person who tested positive. The railways said they will disinfect the rake of Janshatabdi Express at Thiruvananthapuram central.