Coronavirus | As cases mount, Thiruvananthapuram placed under 7-day triple lockdown

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 July 2020 22:39 IST

27 cases, 22 of which through contact; source of 10 cases unknown

The State government has imposed a stringent triple lockdown in the city Corporation area for a week from Monday, in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases through contact. State Police Chief Loknath Behera said all roads leading to the city would be closed from 6 a.m. on Monday. Vehicular traffic would not be allowed in any of the city roads.

Hospitals, medical shops, and grocery shops would be allowed to function. All government offices, including the Secretariat, would remain closed. Police personnel would be deployed at all the main locations and roads. Public can contact the following numbers in case of any need. State police control room-112, City police control room – 0471-2335410, 2336410, 2337410, State Police Chief’s control room – 0471-2722500, 9497900999, State COVID control room at Police Headquarters – 9497900121, 9497900112.

Highest spike

The capital district witnessed its highest single-day spike as 27 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday. Among them, 22 people contracted the infection through contact and worryingly, the sources of infection of over 10 of them were unknown. A bulk of the fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Manacaud, Poonthura, Attukal, and Muttathara that were declared containment zones. Enhancing the cluster formed by the diagnosis of COVID-19 in a fish merchant at Poonthura; his 18-year-old daughter; 15-year- old son; and several others, including two children, aged two and 14; five men, hailing from Muttathara and Uchakkada, and two women, hailing from Manacaud and Poonthura. Two Manacaud natives — a headload worker and a fish vendor — who works in the Kumarichantha market and two fishermen hailing from Pulluvila and Poonthura, both working at the Vizhinjam market, also tested positive. The others include a nurse and a pharmacist at a private hospital in Attukal, a 62-year-old Vanchiyoor native who used to run a Milma booth on the East Fort-Airport road, and a 70-year-old Manacaud native who runs a tea shop on the Attukal-Manacaud road.

Imported cases

Five imported cases were also reported. These included a 60-year-old Manamboor native who came from Oman; a 29-year-old Ottoor native who came from the UAE; three members of a family from Neyyattinkara, who came from Kuwait. Incidents of returnees being prevented from undergoing quarantine at their homes were also reported. A 76-year-old Malayam native, who returned from Udaipur in Rajasthan, was prevented from entering his house by his relatives. On seeing the man roaming in the area, local residents alerted the panchayat officials, following which he was shifted to the corona care centre at Pankajakasthuri Ayurveda Medical College, Kattakada.

The City police booked 122 people for violating lockdown norms. They fixed a limit of 10 people for organising demonstrations.