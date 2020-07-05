Coronavirus | Antigen testing intensified in coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram

Representational Image

Food delivery agents to be subjected to COVID-19 tests.

The spurt in COVID-19 cases along the coastal belt in Thiruvananthapuram has prompted the government to intensify rapid antigen detection tests in the region.

At least five people have been reported to have contracted the infection through contact in the span of a few days in the coastal area. They include a Kumarichantha market-based fish merchant who used to frequent Kanyakumari, another worker in the market, a Poonthura-based medical representative and his father with no known travel history.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who has been spearheading the containment efforts in the district, pointed out that the critical situation called for further curbs on public movement. He added that steps were afoot to boost testing in Poonthura and nearby places on a war-footing. While over 200 swab samples were collected over the last two days, many more will be subjected to the test on Sunday and Monday.

The 27-year old medical representative is known to have come in close proximity with several doctors, especially in hospitals in Kazhakuttom and Nalanchira. His patient flow-chart has been prepared and will be circulated soon. He added that an Army soldier in Vellanad who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after completing the 14-day quarantine period also visited several shops and met many of his friends in the region.

The diagnosis of COVID-19 in a Zomato delivery executive on Saturday has also set the alarm bells ringing in the district. The administration has decided to subject all agents of online food aggregators in the city to antigen tests within the next two days. Besides, they will be required to refrain from their existing practice of crowding in various locations close to prominent restaurants.

“Considering that food delivery executives have become a lifeline for several families during the COVID-19 outbreak, it is pertinent that they adhere to social distancing norms and other guidelines to ensure their and their customers’ safety,” Mr. Surendran said.

More places in the district were declared as containment zones on the day. Bringing the entire commercial area of Palayam under tight restrictions, the district administration has included areas close to the Palayam market including the Ayyankali Hall and Jubilee Hospital to the existing containment zone. The Vellanad town and Kannampally wards in Vellanad grama panchayat were the other new containment zones in the district.