Control room at MCH

A 24-hour control room will be opened at the Medical College for fever control measures and to carry out cleaning activities on the Medical College Hospital (MCH) campus. This was decided at an emergency meeting convened by the Principal here on Tuesday.

The control room will function under the Health Inspectors in the Housekeeping division. While the control room will be physically open from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m., contact persons will be available on phone round the clock.

Workers will be engaged to clear the drains on the hospital campus.