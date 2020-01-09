Continuing education arts fete from tomorrow

University College here will host the three-day 9th State continuing education arts festival of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority from Friday.

The mission is organising the festival in the city after 10 years.

A host of luminaries, including Perumbadavom Sreedharan, Chunnala Sreekumar, Ezhachery Ramachandran, T.N. Seema, ‘Soorya’ Krishnamoorthy, Suja Susan George, Chintha Jerome, and P. Sreekumar, will jointly inaugurate the festival.

Mayor K. Sreekumar will be the chief guest. V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, will preside.

1,400 participants

The inaugural function will be followed by cultural competitions at five venues in the college. Nearly 1,400 people are expected to take part in 153 contests in seven categories.

Transgender persons and migrant workers will compete in special categories.

On Thursday, ahead of the festival, processions will be taken out from 10 centres in the district associated with prominent cultural icons such as Ayyankali (Venganoor), Sree Narayana Guru (Chempazhanthy), Chattambi Swami (Kannammoola), Swadeshabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai (Neyyattinkara), Kamala Surayya (Palayam) and so on. These processions will come together at the college.

On Friday, cultural processions under the umbrella of all 14 districts will kick off from Manaveeyam Veedhi and conclude at the college.

Talent meet

Education Minister C. Ravindranath will inaugurate a talent meeting at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Literacy Mission Director P.S. Sreekala will preside over the function.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will be the chief guest at the valedictory on Sunday.

Gold cup

The district which bags the most points will be presented with the golden cup. Individual awards will also be presented.