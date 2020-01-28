‘Constitution Protection Day’ observed

The essence of the Constitution of India and the values that it enshrines should be protected, Neyyatinkara Bishop Vincent Samuel has said.
The Bishop was addressing the ‘Constitution protection day’ organised by the Latin Diocese of Neyyatinkara at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Neyyatinkara, on Monday. The State should ensure equal justice and freedom of expression to citizens of the country, he said. D. Raju, diocese president, Kerala Latin Catholic Association, administered a pledge to protect the Constitution. Pastoral letters were read out in all 247 churches under the diocese as part of the observance. The National Flag was hoisted.
