Constitution literacy need of the hour, says Education Minister

A secular culture, which celebrates diversity, is the real strength of India, Education Minister C. Ravindranath has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating an exhibition and a lecture series being organised at the Government College for Women here as part of the Kerala State Literacy Mission’s Constitution literacy programme on Monday.

Respected for democracy

“India is respected across the world not for its economic or military strength, but because of our secular culture. Our Constitution is a product of these diversities. The Constitution is the base for our unity. The safety and security of the future generations are dependent on this document. At a time when the Constitutional values are under attack, it is the duty our every Indian to take Constitution literacy to the masses,” he said.

Haritha Keralam Mission vice chairperson T.N. Seema delivered a lecture on ‘Equality and the economy’, while K.S. Madhavan, Assistant Professor at the Calicut University, delivered a lecture on ‘Our Constitution and our rights’.

More lectures

On Tuesday at 10.30 a.m, Planning Board Vice Chairman V.K. Ramachandran will deliver a lecture on ‘Social justice: History and the present’. At 11.34 a.m, C. Ashokan, Senior Research Officer at State Institute for Languages, will deliver a talk on ‘The various streams in the Indian freedom movement’.

At 2 p.m, former MP P. Rajeev will deliver a talk on ‘Indian culture and our Constitution’. On Wednesday at 10 a.m., Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel will deliver a lecture on ‘Indian Republic and sovereignty’.

Former MP A. Vijayaraghavan will deliver a lecture on ‘Evolution of Indian democracy’ at 11.45 a.m.

Kerala University Assistant Professor M.A. Siddique will speak on ‘Historical streams of secularism’ at 2 p.m.