Congress, BJP demand AIIMS in Thiruvananthapuram

‘Facility will complete the health ecosystem of district’

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have demanded that the Union government consider the State capital for setting up the first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kerala.

Former Health Minister and Congress leader V.S. Sivakumar said the Oommen Chandy government had identified 200 acres of land near the Nettukaltheri Open Prison at Kallikadu for the proposed AIIMS. It had appraised the Centre about the land availability.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) government had also suggested setting up the premier institution on HMT’s land in Ernakulam or at Kinaloor in Kozhikode.

Case for Kozhikode

In reply to a Lok Sabha question posed by K. Muraleedharan, MP, the Centre had said it favoured an AIIMS in all States, including Kerala. Mr. Sivakumar said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had singled out Kozhikode for establishing AIIMS. He said Thiruvananthapuram had a stronger case for getting AIIMS. The capital already hosted the Sree Chitra Medical Sciences and Technology, the Rajiv Gandhi Biotechnology Centre, and the Regional Cancer Centre.

An AIIMS campus would make the capital’s health ecosystem complete. The campus would also give a fillip to Kerala’s dominance in medical research. BJP district president V.V. Rajesh also raised the same demand. He urged the government to press with the Centre the case for an AIIMS in the capital. He said an AIIMS in Thiruvananthapuram would also benefit south Tamil Nadu. He blamed the UDF and LDF governments for not doing enough to get the AIIMS proposal implemented in the State.