Cong. protest takes the form of human maps

Hundreds of Congress workers organised themselves in the shape of ‘human maps’ of India in district centres across Kerala to spotlight the party’s ongoing nationwide struggle against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The long march led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, in Wayanad was the highlight of the protests organised on the 72nd anniversary of the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi. Mr. Gandhi told a vast throng of his constituents in Wayanad that the BJP-led Union government was ceaselessly chipping away at the secular core of the Indian Constitution. Like the British before them, the Sangh Parivar wanted to divide people and polarise society to push its brand of majoritarian politics. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala translated his speech into Malayalam. AICC working president K.C. Venugopal was present.

Transcending differences

In Thiruvananthapuram, former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee member A.K. Antony said Gandhiji had united people against British colonialism. Indian Independence movement transcended caste, communal, linguistic, and cultural differences. The current dispensation at the Centre threatened the very fruits of the hard-won independence struggle. It sought to take back the country to the dark ages where caste and religion defined a person’s status in society and a citizen’s chances of social mobility.

In Kannur, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran said India had come together to reject the divisive politics of the BJP under the Congress flag.

The KPCC exempted Kozhikode district from the demonstrations in deference to the demise of former Congress leader and Minister M. Kamalam. The mustering of Congress workers in Kerala by the newly reconstituted KPCC is widely viewed as a flexing of the party’s organisational muscle ahead of the local body elections in September.